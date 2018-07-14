Union approves street light assessments

UNION — City council Monday approved its list of light assessments for the coming year at the same rate collected for the last several years.

“This is a housekeeping measure that we pass every year dealing with street lights,” said City Manager John Applegate. “This allows the assessments to be submitted to the county for 2019. There is no change in the rates, which have remained the same for several years.”

The light assessments will be placed on each property owner’s taxes. The assessment has been set at $3 per $1,000 of each property valuation.

Assessments are as follows. Concord Farms North Walkway Lights: $40.76 per lot. Concord Farms West Walkway Lights: $46.13 per lot. Irongate Subdivision: $45.75 per lot. Union Ridge Subdivision: $38.06 per lot. Lindeman Commons Subdivision: $49.79 per lot. Concord Meadows Subdivision: $41.76 per lot. Stoney Crest Subdivision: $60.45 per lot. Union Springs Subdivision: $50.80 per lot.

