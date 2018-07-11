Old Salem gets new asphalt

CLAYTON — Workers with the John R. Jurgensen Company began milling the existing surface of Old Salem Road the morning of July 5 with the laying of a new layer of asphalt conducted July 9 through July 11.

The project involved the section of Old Salem located between Union and Taywood roads. Crews performed the work from curb to curb one block at a time.

Other roads scheduled for paving by the end of July include Baldwin Hills, Denver, Enesco, Fairlawn, Fallwood, Firtree, Foursome, Glenhills, Golf Manor, Kinsey, Laynehills, Marlbank, Michelle, Oakfield, Old Salem (between Taywood and Union Roads), Packingham, Park Vista, Pebblebrook, Roblarhills, Rushleigh, Rushwood Circle, Sandpebble, Scothills, Seville, Stillmore, Stranwood, Sunnyhills, Sydenham, Templehurst and Woodacre.

Paving of Valley Brook is tentative at this time.

The North Clayton Community Authority will be paving the alley for the residents on Anneliese Way.

In addition, all curbed roadways within the city will be cleaned by a street sweeper operated by a contractor the week of July 16. Clayton residents are asked to park any vehicles that remain at the residence during the day in their driveway or garages to ensure the entire street is swept.

ZIP Codes in Clayton include 45315, 45322 and 45415 so some residents might think they live in Englewood or Dayton when in fact they are in Clayton. If you are not sure if your street will be affected by the street sweeping, call the City of Clayton at (937) 836-3500.

