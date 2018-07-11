MetroParks is topic of Rotary luncheon

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary recently hosted Carrie Scarff, chief of planning and projects for Five Rivers MetroParks, as its luncheon speaker.

Scarff explained that Marvin Olinsky, a previous parks director, started with a focus on rivers and urban areas. He was able to blend these priorities by incorporating some of the city parks that were along the rivers. Working with the Miami Conservancy District, he was able to develop a park system that emphasized a relationship with nature as well as clean, safe parks.

As part of the long range plans, Five Rivers has categorized character zones that include Community, Education, Technology, Culture, and Downtown. These represent different geographic areas of the parks system which will be developed to accentuate the local culture but also to prioritize the ability to blend/flow between zones. In addition, she noted that Five Rivers MetroParks has the largest paved bike path network in the country.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Planning and Projects, Carrie Scarff, addressed the Northmont Rotary Club at its most recent meeting. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_Rotary.jpg Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Planning and Projects, Carrie Scarff, addressed the Northmont Rotary Club at its most recent meeting. Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

