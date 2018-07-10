Salem to host Celebrate Recovery July 27

CLAYTON — The 2nd annual Celebrate Recovery Community Outreach is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, July 27 at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Road in Clayton.

Celebrate Recovery’s mission to offer support and help to those struggling with anger, depression, fear, overeating, overspending, drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography, anxiety, guilt, shame or controlling behavior.

The event will include a meal as well as a testimony from Rob Rubio, who will share his experience of how God delivered him from addiction.

Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share; everything else will be provided. Childcare will be available from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Please register by July 25 at salem.church/connect/upcoming-events, or email berrymom4@gmail.com to register or for additional information.

