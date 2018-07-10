Rotary holds annual installation dinner

BUTLER TWP. — The Northmont Rotary recently installed new officers for the 2018-2019 year. An installation dinner, catered by Mrs. B’s Catering and coordinated by Rotarian David Wolfe, was held at Aullwood Farm.

After an invocation by Brad Baughman, an outstanding dinner was enjoyed by the Rotarians, their spouses and guests. Outgoing President Jeff Boland then reviewed the accomplishments of the club over the year and thanked the various board members for their work in the numerous areas of club service. New officers were sworn in by Rotary District Governor Marcus Mabelitini.

Jarrod Brumbaugh, Northmont Middle School principal, has served as the Interact Club liaison for the 2017-2018 school year. Interact is the Rotary sponsored high school service organization. Matt Maiken, Northmont High School teacher, is the club advisor and was assisted by Joe Hartenstein, retired Northmont attendance officer. Interact has helped Rotary with several of its activities and incoming President Tony Thomas has indicated that he would like to forge a more robust relationship between the club and Interact.

The Rotarian of the Year Award is a coveted award that recognizes the efforts of a Rotarian that has gone above and beyond in the previous year to serve the club. Exemplifying the motto of “Service Above Self,” the individual is selected by the past Rotarians of the Year. The new honoree’s name is kept secret until it is disclosed at the installation dinner. Brad Baughman cited the many accomplishments and hard work (often unrecognized) done by this year’s Rotarian of the year and then revealed that David Wolfe was the 2018 recipient.

Incoming President Thomas then accepted the responsibility for club leadership from Boland. In his presidential address, he recognized the club’s accomplishments and encouraged members to find even more ways to serve and to invite others to serve with them.

The new officers that will be serving with President Thomas include: Brad Rarick (President-Elect), David Wolfe (Secretary), Steve Henne (Treasurer), Mark Vermillion (Club Service Director and Greeter Chair), Missy Renner (Community Service Director), Jarrod Brumbaugh (Vocational Service Director and Interact Chair), Jeff Boland (Past President), Scott Rolfes (Membership Chair), Mike Barrow (Public Relations Chair), Joe Rosengarten (Sergeant-at-Arms), and Sandy Williams (Rotary Foundation Chair).

The Northmont Rotary meets at Meadowbrook at Clayton (6001 Salem Avenue, Clayton, Ohio 45315) every Tuesday at noon.

Rotarian of the Year David Wolfe is shown receiving his award from Brad Baughman. Photos by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D. President Tony Thomas (left) is joined by his wife Shawn and President Elect Brad Rarick with his wife Cathy. Photos by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D. The Northmont Interact students are shown with their faculty advisors. The club is coordinated by Northmont High School Teacher Matt Maiken (left) and he is assisted by retired Northmont Attendance Officer Joe Hartenstein (right). Photos by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D. This year, a new award was presented to the Rotarian that was key in assisting the President with his duties. Receiving his award from David Wolfe is Presidential Award recipient Steve Meyer (right). Photos by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D. The 2018-2019 Northmont Rotary Board includes (left to right) President Tony Thomas, Membership Chair Scott Rolfes, Community Service Director Missy Renner, Club Service Director Mark Vermillion (also Greeter Chair), Secretary David Wolfe, and President Elect Brad Rarick. Photos by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

