Clayton residents report cloudy water

CLAYTON — Several residents living in the Clayton area within the 45415 ZIP Code have reported cloudy drinking water.

A worker with the Montgomery County Water Department said they have received several calls about this issue. He said the problem seems to be coming from water pressure issues with the City of Dayton. The county buys its water from Dayton. The pressure issues triggered a water main break this morning on Taywood Road between Gorman Avenue and Kinsey Road.

According to the county worker, the main break has nothing to do with the water appearing cloudy, which is actually caused by too much oxygen in the water. He said that if you fill a glass with water and wait less than a minute all the bubbles will rise to the top and disappear and the water will be clear.

The county is sending a crew to the area to investigate the matter. Other residents reported their water hoses continually spitting and pressure surging Sunday as they watered plants. It is believed that Dayton might have put a pump in service that hasn’t been used in a while that could be causing the pressure issues.

A more thorough investigation should take place Monday morning.

