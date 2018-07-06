Support wildlife in your own yard

DAYTON — All of us have the power to support habitat for wildlife and bring natural beauty to our patch of the earth. That’s the message of the documentary film, “Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home,” showing at the Dayton Metro Library on Thursday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Producer/Director Catherine Zimmerman will lead a Q&A session following the film in the Main Library’s Eichelberger Forum, 215 E. Third Street. The film and discussion are free.

Zimmerman is an award-winning director who traveled across the country in search of success stories about reversing detrimental impacts on the land and major watersheds. The result is this 90-minute environmental education documentary, which Penny Lewis, Executive Director of the Ecological Landscape Alliance, calls “a compelling guide to help us take control of our own footprint on the land and live with nature.”

“We shouldn’t have to travel beyond our own yards and communities to find nature,” says Lewis. “Hometown Habitat is breath of fresh air and offers a story of hope. Whether you are responsible for a small urban lot, residential gardens, or large-scale landscapes, the education and inspiration provided in Zimmerman’s video encourage viewers to contribute to more productive ecosystems.”

The free screening and Q&A with the director are presented in partnership with the Marianist Environmental Education Center. There will be a reception with light refreshments before the show at 6 p.m. in the Library’s Opportunity Space at Patterson.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_MetroLibrary.jpg