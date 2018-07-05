Northmont Band to host ice cream social

ENGLEWOOD — The community is invited to attend the annual Northmont High School Marching Band Ice Cream Social at Centennial Park, Sunday, August 19 from 4-7 p.m.

Bring your family and friends to help support our Band members. Picnic in the woods while the children fish at the catch-and-release pond. Enjoy the free water feature, play sand volleyball, or tennis. Visit Carr Woods Nature Sanctuary at the back of the park for a scenic stroll.

Centennial Park is located at 321 Union Road near the north water tower. Your family and friends won’t want to miss this event. Members of the band hope to see you there.

