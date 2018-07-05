Milling of Old Salem Road begins

CLAYTON — Workers with the John R. Jurgensen Company began milling the existing surface of Old Salem Road early Thursday morning in preparation of laying a new layer of asphalt.

The grinding and paving of Old Salem will take place July 5, 6 and possibly July 7 between Union and Taywood roads. Crews will be performing the work from curb to curb one block at a time.

The road will be closed to traffic during this project. Motorists should plan to use other routes to reach their planned destinations during these three days.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

