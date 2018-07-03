5K Classic to kickoff Englewood Art Festival

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is proud to present the 45th annual Englewood Art Festival. Sponsored by the city of Englewood, this free event will be held under the trees at Centennial Park, 321 Union Boulevard on August 11 and 12.

“Our festival is a fun weekend with several thousand attending,” said Linda Bryan, festival chairwoman.

Festivities begin Saturday, August 11 at 8 a.m. with the 29th annual 5K Classic Run. The start/finish line is on Union Boulevard near Overla Boulevard. Pre-race day entry fee is $20 with festival T-shirt or $10 without. Entrants wanting shirts must register before July 27. Online registration is at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Immediately following the run the Festival Parade will roll down Union Boulevard.

Festival attractions include artists selling their handmade work. Exhibitor chairwoman Elizabeth Swanson states that many artists will be returning from previous festivals along with several new artists. Festival goers will find a variety of handmade items including outdoor sculptures and fountains, wood turning and carvings, unique jewelry, pottery, handmade soaps and lotions and more.

Another festival favorite is a wide variety of food selections including bourbon chicken, pulled pork and beef brisket, pizza, homemade ice cream and a German “Bier Garden.”

Free entertainment is scheduled for both days. The Northmont High School Marching Band will kickoff Saturday’s entertainment at noon followed by musician “Kip the Pirate” (Kip Foster) at 1 p.m. Turbo Accordions perform at 3 p.m., and the 5 p.m. evening concert will feature Rock It 88. Sunday’s entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. with vocalist Lauren Kelly. The Englewood Civic Band will take the bandstand at 1 p.m., and Higgins-Madewell will close the festival entertainment beginning at 3 p.m.

A cruise-in will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $10 admission fee. Cruise-in entrants will be eligible for raffle prizes. All proceeds will be donated to the Northmont Community Table, an ecumenical organization working to diminish the effects of poverty in our community by offering direct help to people in need, referral support to other agencies, money management education and asset-based community development.

Festival hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More festival information may be found at www.englewood.oh.us/237/Festival-Englewood or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at (937) 836-5929.

The 29th annual 5K Classic Run will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 11 immediately prior to the Festival Parade. Contributed photo