Man indicted for fraudulent property deeds

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Monday that Dale Inman, 44, has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the filing of fraudulent property deeds.

Over a period of several months in 2017, Inman filed 16 fraudulent “quit claim” deeds on properties he located that were either vacant, owned by deceased individuals, or owned by elderly residents. Once he had established “ownership” of the subject properties, he would then try to sell those properties to unsuspecting buyers.

“Real estate deed fraud has become more prevalent recently,” Heck said. “Fraudsters, like this defendant, seek out homes or victims that appear to be easy targets. While nearly anyone can become a victim, there are ways to help protect yourself from scams such as this. Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain has developed a program to notify citizens if their property is the subject of a deed transfer. His Fraud Alert Notification System (FANS) allows property owners to register free of charge, and I encourage those in our community to take advantage of it.”

Seven of the properties were owned by deceased persons, including homes in Dayton, Trotwood, Englewood, Harrison Township, and other locations in Montgomery County. One of the homes he filed deeds for, was actually owned by an elderly homeowner. In that case, the current, legal homeowner was shocked to learn the deed to their home had been transferred to another owner without their knowledge.

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on:

• 16 counts of Tampering with Government Records

• Six counts of Grand Theft less than $7500

• Two counts of Theft from elderly or disabled

• One count of Theft by deception

The defendant will be arraigned on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

Local man facing 25 felony counts

Reach the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at: (937) 225-5757. General Information available at: info@mcpo.com

