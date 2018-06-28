County Recorder addresses city council

ENGLEWOOD — County Recorder Brandon McClain discussed the importance of the Montgomery County Fraud Alert Notification (FAN) System that all property owners should enroll in to avoid scams.

McClain stressed that anyone who owns property in the county is potentially vulnerable to property fraud.

“Unfortunately, here in Montgomery County we have seen at least one dozen instances of property deed transfer fraud that had to be referred to a criminal investigation since 2017,” McClain said. “As an attorney, I have represented individuals who have been defrauded. As a member of the court judiciary while serving as a magistrate and acting judge I have had people enter my courtroom who have been defrauded, so I can attest that this is something that is very real.”

McClain said that in order to build the county up by attracting good people to live here, everyone needs to be proactive rather than reactive if we want to protect our most valuable investment, our homes.

“Unfortunately we have fraudsters who have attempted to take something that you have worked hard to gain, and my job is to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he stated.

In his first 60 days in office McClain initiated a Fraud Alert Notification System to combat property fraud. It is free to for citizens to enroll in and once enrolled citizens would be notified by McClain’s office, either by email or U.S. Mail any time someone attempts to file a deed, a mortgage, a lien or other recorded document against their property.

“That means any time someone attempted to record a document that had the potential to affect your ownership interests, you will receive notification from my office,” McClain said. “This is very important because what we have seen is that when you are attempting to combat fraud, which doesn’t happen until you know about it, time is of the essence. IF you cannot have a jump start on fraud you are essentially stuck chasing a ghost.”

Residents can sign up or enroll in the program by clicking on the FAN System link on the left side of county recorder’s website at: www.mcrecorder.org/ then search the property by parcel, owner or address, select the desired property you intend to be notified about by the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office, fill out the required contact information and maintain your email to make room for FAN System notifications.

You can also enroll by visiting the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office, 451 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45422.

Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain discussed the importance of property owners enrolling in the Fraud Alert Notification System at Tuesday night’s meeting of Englewood City Council. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_BrandonMcClain.jpg Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain discussed the importance of property owners enrolling in the Fraud Alert Notification System at Tuesday night’s meeting of Englewood City Council. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Discusses importance of Fraud Alert Notification System

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind