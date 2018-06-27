Englewood to host July 4th celebration

ENGLEWOOD — It’s that time of year again when thousands of Northmont area residents will flock to Centennial Park, pack shopping center parking lots and set up lawn chairs and blankets along Union Boulevard and National Road to enjoy the City of Englewood’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Englewood’s annual fireworks celebration is held on July 4th beginning at 10 p.m. at Centennial Park. Filling the air with patriotic tunes, the Englewood Civic Band kicks things off at 7 p.m. with a concert in the woods. Children will be aglow with excitement as the Englewood Fire Association will sell glow rings.

The family friendly event is one of the main highlights of the summer for area residents. The rain date for the events is July 5.

Come join the festivities as local residents celebrate independence.

Fireworks will fill the sky over Centennial Park as the City of Englewood hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 4. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Fireworks.jpg Fireworks will fill the sky over Centennial Park as the City of Englewood hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 4. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

