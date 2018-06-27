Pets rescued from house fire

CLAYTON — Multiple agencies responded to a house fire Wednesday morning on Reeves Court in Clayton around 11 a.m. Three cats, a gerbil and a bird were inside the home.

The gerbil and at least two cats were rescued. It is believed the bird did not survive. Firefighters from Trotwood and Englewood administered oxygen to the rescued cats outside the home.

The fire originated in the kitchen, according to Clayton fire officials. Engines from Englewood, Harrison Township and Trotwood responded to assist Clayton. All of the people inside the home escaped unharmed.

Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Firefighters from Trotwood and Englewood administer oxygen to a pair of cats rescued from a house fire Wednesday morning on Reeves Court in Clayton. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Cats.jpg Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Firefighters from Trotwood and Englewood administer oxygen to a pair of cats rescued from a house fire Wednesday morning on Reeves Court in Clayton.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind