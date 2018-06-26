Stillwater Center to host Car & Cycle Show

CLAYTON — Stillwater Center’s annual Car and Motorcycle Show will take place on Sunday, July 15 at Stillwater Center, 8100 N. Main Street, Clayton, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event features hundreds of classic vehicles and motorcycles on display. The day also includes prizes, giveaways, food, and music.

Stillwater Center is a home for Montgomery County children and adults who have the most severe and profound intellectual and developmental disabilities, are physically challenged, and have significant medical needs.

Participants and vendors can call (937) 415-6215 or email swshow@mcohio.org for information.

Proceeds from the event go to Stillwater Center Children’s Restricted Fund.

Hundreds of classic cars and assorted motorcycles will be on display Sunday, July 15 during the Stillwater Center’s annual Car and Motorcycle Show. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Stillwater_14.jpg Hundreds of classic cars and assorted motorcycles will be on display Sunday, July 15 during the Stillwater Center’s annual Car and Motorcycle Show. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest