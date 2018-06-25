O’Callaghan addresses Rotary

CLAYTON — Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan spoke with the Northmont Rotary this past Tuesday on the “State of the City.”

This informal presentation reviewed current initiatives within the city regarding infrastructure development as well as new businesses relocating to Union. He also explained some of the finances, recent levies, and highlighted how an EDGE grant had been secured to help fund some of the projects.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Pike, Clayton.

Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan (right) is pictured with Rotarian Brad Rarick (left), who was the host for the speaker. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Rotary.jpg Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan (right) is pictured with Rotarian Brad Rarick (left), who was the host for the speaker. Photo by Michael W. Barrow, M.D.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

