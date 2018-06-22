Paving begins in Clayton

CLAYTON — After a two week delay due to issues with the regional asphalt plant, street paving began this week in the City of Clayton.

The John R. Jurgensen Company paved streets in the Savina Hills area on Monday and Tuesday and then moved to the Carriage Hills plat just east of Union Road on Wednesday where Baldwinhills Drive and Scothills Drive were being paved early in the day.

Streets scheduled to be paved include Dominican Drive, Elru Drive, Fontella Court, Lempco Lane, Pepperton Court, Pineland Terrace, Pugliese Place, Shadywood Drive, Tuxford Place, Vintage Place, Warrior Court, Denver, Enesco and Fairlawn courts, Fallwood and Firtree circles, Foursome Lane, Glenhills Drive, Golf Manor Court, Kinsey Road, Layne Hills Court, Marlbank Court, Michelle Place, Oak Field Drive, Old Salem Road (between Taywood and Union roads), Packingham Drive, Park Vista Road, Pebblebrook Drive, Roblarhills Drive, Rushleigh Road, Rushwood Circle, Sand Pebble Court, Scothills Drive, Seville Drive, Stillmore Road, Stanwood Drive, Sunnyhills Drive, Sydenham Drive, Templehurst Road and Woodacre Court.

Paving of Valley Brook Drive is tentative.

The paving operation will have traffic control (flagging). All roads will remain open while paving is taking place. Once the new pavement is applied and the steamroller runs over it, the traffic will be released to drive over it. This takes just minutes to complete.

Workers with the John R. Jurgensen Company are shown laying asphalt Wednesday morning on Baldwinhills Drive. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Paving.jpg Workers with the John R. Jurgensen Company are shown laying asphalt Wednesday morning on Baldwinhills Drive. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

