B-52 arrives at Dayton Airport


A B-52 Stratofortress arrives on the ramp at the Dayton International Airport for the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show on Thursday afternoon. The giant aircraft, once a common sight at air shows, is now a rarity. The B-52 will be on static display both Saturday and Sunday.

