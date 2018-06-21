Casey’s General Store coming to Clayton

ANKENY, IA — Casey’s General Stores, Inc.is celebrating its 50th year of business in 2018.

Casey’s is currently building its second Ohio store in Clayton at the corner of State Route 49 and Union Road. Its first Ohio store is located in New Lebanon at 519 W. Main St.

Combined with other recent celebrations for its 2,000th store in Russellville, Kentucky and its first locations in the state of Michigan and Ohio, the company is excited in reaching the 50-year milestone.

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ CASY) operating 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest. Casey’s strives to consistently deliver quality gasoline, freshly-prepared foods, clean environments and friendly service at every retail location. At Casey’s General Stores, customers can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Casey’s is currently the fourth largest convenience store chain, and the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States.

Founded in 1968 by Donald Lamberti, with the original store opening in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown to over 2,000 stores in 16 states offering customers an ever expanding variety of products and services.

“In this, our Golden Anniversary year, we are focused on celebrating our history while also looking forward to the next 50 years. We are grateful for our customers and employees who have made Casey’s a part of their lives. We would not be celebrating this achievement without them,” said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey’s General Stores, Inc.

Casey’s will feature daily and monthly specials May through August to help celebrate this milestone. Customers will also have a chance to win prizes in the 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes during July and August.

Construction of a new Casey’s General Store is currently under way at the corner of State Route 49 and Union Road. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Caseys_2.jpg Construction of a new Casey’s General Store is currently under way at the corner of State Route 49 and Union Road. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest