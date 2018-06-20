Water main replacement under way

UNION — Phase II of the West Martindale Road water main replacement project is now under way.

The project is being performed by West Milton based Coate Construction LLC, which submitted the lowest bid at $208,508. Other bids received included Prograde Excavation ($321,493), Brumbaugh Construction ($330,852), C.G. Construction & Utilities Inc. ($332,350), Finfrock Construction Co., Inc. ($333,000), Balsbaugh Excavating ($357,833), Performance Site Development LLC ($377,924) and Sturm Construction ($397,827).

A total of 1,600 linear feet of water line will be replaced from between Jodean and Draper lanes up to McCraw Drive. The project was funded by a 25 percent grant and 75 percent by a loan.

The project was held off until school let out so as not to disrupt traffic of buses and parents dropping children off at Union Elementary School at 418 W. Martindale Rd., which falls within the eastern end of the project. Once Phase II is completed the road impacted by the project will be resurfaced.

Phase III of the project will be executed sometime in 2019.

Coate Construction is now working on Phase II of the West Martindale Road water main replacement project at the intersection of Jodean and Draper lanes. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_MartindaleWater_Main.jpg Coate Construction is now working on Phase II of the West Martindale Road water main replacement project at the intersection of Jodean and Draper lanes. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind