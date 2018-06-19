Local residents make UD spring Dean’s List

DAYTON — The following local residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Amanda Bertke of Englewood

Molly Buchanan of Englewood

Timothy Cook of Brookville

Kevin Devilbiss of Brookville

Chelsea Elokobi of Englewood

Lydia Kladitis of Clayton

Nancy Large of Brookville

Max Leibold of Dayton

Michaela Linehan of Dayton

Griffin Linehan of Dayton

Madyson Myers of Englewood

Rachel Nartker of Englewood

Ashlee Oldham of Dayton

Casey Pollard of Englewood

Christopher Prysock of Dayton

Naimeh Saleh of Clayton

Dena Schaeffer of Brookville

Susie Sipos of Clayton

Kiara Turner of Dayton

Kyler Turner of Dayton

Natalie Weikert of Englewood

Yuk Yu Wong of Dayton

