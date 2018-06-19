Local residents make UD spring Dean’s List

DAYTON — The following local residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Amanda Bertke of Englewood
Molly Buchanan of Englewood
Timothy Cook of Brookville
Kevin Devilbiss of Brookville
Chelsea Elokobi of Englewood
Lydia Kladitis of Clayton
Nancy Large of Brookville
Max Leibold of Dayton
Michaela Linehan of Dayton
Griffin Linehan of Dayton
Madyson Myers of Englewood
Rachel Nartker of Englewood
Ashlee Oldham of Dayton
Casey Pollard of Englewood
Christopher Prysock of Dayton
Naimeh Saleh of Clayton
Dena Schaeffer of Brookville
Susie Sipos of Clayton
Kiara Turner of Dayton
Kyler Turner of Dayton
Natalie Weikert of Englewood
Yuk Yu Wong of Dayton
