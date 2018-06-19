JD’S ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive set

ENGLEWOOD — JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood and neighboring Fairview Brethren in Christ Church will help boost the regional blood supply before the long July 4th holiday weekend by hosting the 13th annual “Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive” Thursday, June 28. Everyone who registers to donate at either location will receive a coupon good for one pint of JD’s frozen custard.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the JD’s Frozen Custard, 322 Union Blvd. Thursday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fairview Brethren in Christ Church blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. in the church Great Room, 750 Union Blvd. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” T-shirt. Also, registered donors 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” T-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Help “build a better blood supply” during summer blood drive.

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Everyone who registers to donate blood from May 29 through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

JD’s owner Cindy Gress and staff at 2017 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive.’ https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_JDs.jpg JD’s owner Cindy Gress and staff at 2017 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive.’ Contributed photo