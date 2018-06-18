Northmont to hold special board meeting

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday, June 20 at 4 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 4001 Old Salem Road, Englewood.
The Board will go into immediately into executive session as permitted by Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (4) preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment and Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (2) to consider the purchase of property for public purposes, the sale of property at competitive bidding, or the sale or other disposition of unneeded, obsolete, or unfit- for-use property in accordance with section 505.10 of the Revised Code.
No action will be taken.
Reach the Northmont Board of Education office at (937) 832-5000.
