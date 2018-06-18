Northmont to hold special board meeting

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday, June 20 at 4 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 4001 Old Salem Road, Englewood.

The Board will go into immediately into executive session as permitted by Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (4) preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment and Ohio Revised Code 121.22 Par G (2) to consider the purchase of property for public purposes, the sale of property at competitive bidding, or the sale or other disposition of unneeded, obsolete, or unfit- for-use property in accordance with section 505.10 of the Revised Code.

No action will be taken.

The members of the Northmont Board of Education, left to right, Dr. Karl “Gerry” Espeleta, Jane Woodie, Linda Blum, Thomas L. Walker, Sr., and Christopher Pulos. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_NmtBoard-1.jpg The members of the Northmont Board of Education, left to right, Dr. Karl “Gerry” Espeleta, Jane Woodie, Linda Blum, Thomas L. Walker, Sr., and Christopher Pulos. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Board of Education office at (937) 832-5000.

Reach the Northmont Board of Education office at (937) 832-5000.