ENGLEWOOD — The June City Beautiful Award winners are Bob and Brenda Rotterman of 880 Wenger Rd., Englewood.

The Rottermans have lived in this home since 1986 and have raised three lovely children: Chris, Jennifer and Maggie. Brenda retired from Emery Air Freight and Bob retired from Children’s Medical Center. Gardening is a hobby the Rottermans really enjoy.

Being located on one of the city’s main thoroughfares in Englewood gives Bob and Brenda extra incentive to work hard on their yard because they feel like they are ambassadors for the city. The Rottermans feel very honored and blessed to be recognized for their efforts.

Pictured at left and at far right is Englewood Festival and Arts Commission members Donna Alexander and Jerri Amos with June City Beautiful Award winners Brenda and Bob Rotterman. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_JuneCityBeautiful.jpg Pictured at left and at far right is Englewood Festival and Arts Commission members Donna Alexander and Jerri Amos with June City Beautiful Award winners Brenda and Bob Rotterman. Contributed photo