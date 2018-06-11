AAA appoints Wiedemann as CEO

DAYTON — AAA Club Alliance is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas C. Wiedemann as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1. Wiedemann replaces Bernhard “Berni” Koch, who had been with the organization since 2002 and had served as CEO since 2012.

AAA Club Alliance, Inc. is the third largest AAA club in the national AAA federation and serves more than six million members in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. AAA serves more than three million members in Ohio, operating locally as AAA Miami Valley, through roadside assistance, online services and retail stores in Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, Piqua, Springfield and Troy with car care offered at select locations.

Tom Wiedemann began his career with AAA in 1989 and has served in many capacities throughout those 29 years, including President of AAA Southern West Virginia in 1998 and President and COO of AAA Allied Group in 2012.

“I want to build on the legacy that is AAA, which means helping our members get where they need to go as we continue our legendary roadside assistance and offer new ways of meeting members’ mobility and lifestyle needs. New technologies, great associates, and a continued commitment to our members are driving our future. I look forward to the opportunity to lead this organization as we continue to add value to a AAA membership and embed innovation in everything we do to serve our members,” said Wiedemann.

James L. “Chip” Pease, III, AAA Club Alliance Board Chair said, “In his role as CEO, Tom will bring his engaging, team-first leadership style to an organization with a proud 115-year history of high-quality service to its members. The opportunities ahead for AAA are enormous and many and Tom is the right leader to drive innovation, value, and service to members who expect nothing but the best from us now and in the future.”

Wiedemann is Chair of Midwest Auto Clubs, LLC., is a Member of AAA’s Accreditation Commission, Member of AAA’s Membership Business Committee, and recently served as Chair of AAA National’s Automotive Subcommittee. He is also past President of Northern Kentucky University’s Alumni Board of Directors. Wiedemann received his BS in Management from Northern Kentucky University. Tom and his wife, Mary Jo, have two children and reside in Anderson Township, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Wiedemann https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Wiedemann.jpg Wiedemann