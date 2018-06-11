Legislation passed to combat ‘Deed Scams’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — After many instances of deed solicitation scams, Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain announced today that, legislation has been passed to help protect seniors and other vulnerable populations against deceiving marketing practices. House Bill 52 requires specific disclosures to be made to consumers when they are solicited a fee for real property deed.

“While certified printed deeds cost $2 per page in the Montgomery Recorders office along with free downloaded copies, there are many soliciting companies selling deeds to property owners with price ranges between $80-$90,” said Recorder McClain.

Typically, scams come off as looking official in the form of a letter and sent from out-of-state companies to property owners advising them to pay overpriced fees. Soliciting companies must now state not only the cost of obtaining a deed from their respective county, but also must include their contact information.

“Every citizen should have the pleasure of enjoying a great accomplishment such as purchasing a home. They should not have to worry about paying an unreasonable amount of money for a property deed because of scammers,” Recorder McClain emphasized.

To receive a copy of a deed, submit a request in person or by mail at the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays on the 5th floor of the County Administration Building, 451 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45422. Any questions, comments or concerns can be directed to (937) 225-4275.

