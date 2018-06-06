Gateway beautification project begins

ENGLEWOOD — Originally scheduled to begin in July, the Englewood Gateway Beautification Project on Main Street at Interstate 70 is already under way.

The contractor, Outdoor Enterprise, showed up early and City Manager Eric Smith is pleased that they did.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Smith said. “They started earlier than expected. This project has a master plan but the contours of the ground might result in some changes and we are working closely with them to approve any needed changes. We are pleased with their work. They know what they are doing and are moving right along.”

Large, flat limestone rocks are being installed at the corners of the intersection at Rockridge Road with decorative, curved, concrete block retaining walls being built into the side of the hill below the interstate. The walls will be colorized later to match a wall behind Samaritan North Health Center. The plain concrete block will be sprayed with a stain that is supposed to last forever. The color is a brown hue with orange highlights.

The project should end earlier than expected. Work should wrap up by the end of August or by September, according to Smith.

Brown’s Nursery will handle the landscaping portion of the enhancement project.

“We are anxious to see the completed project once the landscaping is done,” Smith added. “Brown’s does good work so it should look quite nice.”

The city received seven bids to perform the project with Outdoor Enterprise submitting the lowest and best bid at $756,640. That amount includes the base bid of $550,416 with an alternate bid to include stamped concrete walks at $125,626 and an additional $80,598 for quantity increase to the retaining walls associated with the project.

The project is being funded with tax dollars generated by the Main Street Tax Increment Financing district established in 2015. The increase in tax base, generated by the new construction at the former Englewood Truck site and out lots at Meijer, made this project possible.

Workers with Outdoor Enterprise have started installing flat limestone rocks (foreground) at the corner of Rockridge Road and Main Street as well as decorative, curved retaining walls on the side of the hill below Interstate 70. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Gateway.jpg Workers with Outdoor Enterprise have started installing flat limestone rocks (foreground) at the corner of Rockridge Road and Main Street as well as decorative, curved retaining walls on the side of the hill below Interstate 70. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind