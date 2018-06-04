Rotary learns about therapy dogs

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary was recently educated about therapy dogs and their impact on students as well as senior citizens.

Marvin Witters (dog’s owner) and Nicki Tinnerman, Guidance Counselor at the Northmont Kleptz Early Learning Center (KELC) visited with the Northmont Rotary at its weekly lunch meeting held at the Meadowbrook Clubhouse. Witters adopted Lucy (a Lab/German Shepard mix) and then enrolled her in obedience classes so that she could help others.

Lucy visits the KELC on a regular basis. She helps students work through stresses at home, with friends or with life in general. She has even enabled some of the special needs students, according to Tinnerman, with communication and just a feeling of compassion and connection.

Other days, Lucy makes trips to area senior centers, assisted living centers, and nursing homes. The residents typically know when she will be there and are often more upbeat on those days. She brings a smile to all that come into contact with her.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Marvin Witters with his therapy dog “Lucy” and Kleptz Early Learning Center Guidance Counselor Nicki Tinnerman. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/06/web1_Rotary_Witters.jpg Marvin Witters with his therapy dog “Lucy” and Kleptz Early Learning Center Guidance Counselor Nicki Tinnerman. Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

