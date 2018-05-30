Bridge rehabilitation project continues

UNION — Montgomery County Engineer’s Office is working on the Old Springfield Road Bridge. The road closed in late April and is expected to be closed until July 27. The title of the project is “Old Springfield Road Bridge Rehabilitation.”

The two lane bridge is 35.5 feet wide and 315 feet long

This project involves replacing the existing sliding plate expansion joints and installing strip seal expansion joints. Portions of the existing concrete deck will have to be removed and reconstructed. The east approach slab and approximately 175 feet of pavement will be removed and reconstructed to correct a profile grade deficiency that is resulting in excessive impact to the eastern expansion joint and bridge deck.

Also, the existing wearing surface on the entire bridge will be replaced as well as a small portion on the western approach slab. In addition, the existing back wall will be repaired due to deterioration caused by water leaking through the existing sliding plate expansion joints. No additional rights-of-

way are anticipated with this project. No channel work will be performed as a part of this project.

Traffic is being detoured to E. Martindale Road during construction.

