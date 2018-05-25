Hamant named Rotary Student of Month

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary recently recognized Alison Hamant as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month.

Hamant, a senior and valedictorian at Northmont, will be attending UCLA to study international law. During her time at Northmont she has been a member of the girls soccer team for four years, was a three year member of the Northmont Honor Society, and has received the Best of the Bolts award all four years.

Her summer activities have included trips to Thailand and to the Dominican Republic to do volunteer work. Closer to home, she has volunteered at the Dayton International Peace Museum, the Dayton Children’s Hospital (as a Mascot), the Northmont Library Children’s volunteer, and has held a part-time job at Panera.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Alison Hamant was named the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/05/web1_AlisonHamant.jpg Alison Hamant was named the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month. Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

