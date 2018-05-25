Annual Neighborhood Garage Sales slated

ENGLEWOOD — The annual Neighborhood Garage Sales are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 1 and 2 in the City of Englewood.

This year’s designated Garage Sale area includes north of Wenger Road and south of Overla Boulevard. Garage sale lists and maps will be available at the Englewood Government Center and at www.englewood.oh.us beginning May 29.

In conjunction with the Garage Sale event, Englewood will again hold the Free Yard Waste Disposal Day on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Englewood residents may drop off any woody, organic yard waste material at the Englewood composting center located at 333 E. Wenger Rd. No bagging or bundling is needed.

While dropping off yard waste, residents can also dispose of used tires at the city’s Used Tire Disposal Day. Tires can be from cars, trucks and service vehicles, on or off the rim. However, no heavy equipment or big loader tires will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required for both events.

Staff Report

