Northmont sets Summer School registration

CLAYTON — Once again Northmont High School will be offering a summer school program for students in the Northmont district. A variety of remedial and enrichment courses will be offered.

Registration will begin on May 7 and continue through May 30. High School students may pick up booklets and forms and/or register in the Principal’s Office at the high school, while incoming freshmen may do this at the middle school. Payment is due at time of registration. Due to limits on some class numbers, registration will be on a “first come, first served” basis.

An evening registration is scheduled for Wednesday, May 30 in the High School Main Office – Door 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The senior high summer school sessions are:

6 – week class June 4 – July 13 (no classes July 4) 29 days.

1st three weeks June 4 – June 22 8 a.m. – noon 15 days.

2nd three weeks June 25 – July 13 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 14 days.

Northmont High School is located at 4916 W. National Rd., Clayton. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/05/web1_NorthmontSrHigh.jpg Northmont High School is located at 4916 W. National Rd., Clayton. File photo

Staff Report

Reach Northmont High School at (937) 832-6000 and Northmont Middle School at (937) 832-6500.

