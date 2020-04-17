King Kold donates food to hospital staff

ENGLEWOOD — Through generous cash donations from its customers and an anonymous donation of $20,000, King Kold Meats, Inc., handed out 250 boxes of packaged meat products Friday to employees of Miami Valley Hospital North.

“We wanted to give something back to the community,” said Justin Smith, vice president of King Kold Meats. “Since we are located in Englewood, we came to the nearest hospital.”

King Kold is located at 331 – 333 N. Main St., slightly less than three miles from the hospital.

“We had a very generous donation from an anonymous donor, so we wanted to give back to the nurses and medical staff to say thank you for everything you are doing and risking by putting yourself on the frontline,” Smith said. “Here is a little something to stuff in your freezer if you can’t get out to the grocery store.”

The meat packages contained sausage patties, a chuck roast, a pork roast, a two pound bag of bacon, four steaks – either strips or ribeye, and a three pound bag of hamburger. Total weight of each package came in at 13 pounds.

When asked what it meant to be able to do this and see the expressions on recipients faces while handing the boxes out, Smith said the company wanted to do something special for healthcare workers who are putting themselves at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a really great feeling to be giving back. It’s one thing we’ve always wanted to do and just having an opportunity like this to show a little recognition to the people who I think deserve it most is special. Thank you for everything you do. We really appreciate it.”

Smith said that since the stay at home order has been issued, King Kold’s sales have decreased by 45 percent.

“So, we are not doing too well,” Smith noted. “We are hoping to get a little reprieve from the government just to keep us afloat. Without this generous donation we might not have been able to pull through the week. It’s just week by week right now.”

King Kold is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and during the quarantine period is also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Call (937) 836-2731 or visit the company’s website at kingkoldinc.com

King Kold Vice President Justin Smith hands a box of meat products to a member of the Miami Valley Hospital North staff. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/04/web1_KingKold_1-1.jpg King Kold Vice President Justin Smith hands a box of meat products to a member of the Miami Valley Hospital North staff. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

Gives 3,250 pounds of meat to staff of Miami Valley Hospital North