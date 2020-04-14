Rep. Plummer joins COVID-19 work group

COLUMBUS — State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton 40th District) recently joined a working group that will offer guidance on the development of the Phase IV COVID-19 stimulus package in regard to criminal justice systems.

The working group consists of accomplished state and local leaders from across the country and was assembled by Justice Action Network, the largest bipartisan organization in the country advocating for criminal justice reform at the state and federal levels.

“I am honored to serve on this working group, and I thank Action Justice Network for their efforts in addressing criminal justice during coronavirus pandemic,” said Plummer. “My 30 years of experience at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be put to good use as we work together to find ways to manage this crisis.”

Members of the working group will share their own experiences and challenges with the criminal justice system as they provide input to the federal legislation. The goal of the group is to ensure the Phase IV stimulus package supports state and local jurisdictions that are prioritizing public health while maintaining public safety and incentivizing other jurisdictions to follow suit.

“The coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges in our already overburdened criminal justice system,” said Plummer. “I look forward to seeing what measures can be taken that would help alleviate some of these difficulties.”

The working group will meet weekly by videoconference.

State Representative Phil Plummer is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 40th District, which encompasses portions of Montgomery County.

Plummer https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/04/web1_Phil_Plummer-1.jpg Plummer

Will offer guidance on stimulus package for criminal justice systems

Staff Report

Contact the office of Rep. Plummer at (614) 644-8051 or Rep40@ohiohouse.gov.

Contact the office of Rep. Plummer at (614) 644-8051 or Rep40@ohiohouse.gov.