DAYTON — The Montgomery County Drug Addiction & Mental Heath Services Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting via telephone conference on Wednesday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Those who wish to can listen to the public meeting by using the call-in option. Dial: USA (602) 333-0032 or USA (888) 270-9936 toll free and use Conference code: 273610.

Visitors will be muted upon entry to the call.

