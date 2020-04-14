Restaurant gives back to community

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Grille, located in the Wolf Creek Plaza on Wolf Creek Street in Brookville, served approximately 1,000 meals on Easter Sunday to members of the community. And they did it free of charge.

Owner Justin Izor began cooking the meals, which featured entrees of ham, roast beef or pork loin, at 4 a.m.

His wife and co-owner, Jamie Izor, along with Brookville Grille staff, served the meals to vehicles which formed a line that snaked through the plaza’s parking lot out onto Wolf Creek Street, and even spilled onto Arlington Road.

“He (Justin Izor) had this idea because we wanted to give back to the community,” Jamie Izor said. “We wanted to help everybody have a better Easter.”

Noting that the current COVID-19 situation has caused changes for their business, as well as families in the community, the Izors wanted to pitch-in where they could. That was serving food.

She also noted that the past year has been difficult for the Brookville community.

“We have had the tornado (May 27, 2019 in Brookville), where we helped with food, and this is our way of giving back.

“We wanted to give them (community members) something to smile about,” she added. “A lot of people can’t be with their families right now.”

Jamie Izor noted that in addition to the meals, and the “fixings,” as she stated, there were also plenty of deserts available. She said that staff members of the Grill made and donated the deserts.

“We had all kinds of good and yummy deserts,” Jamie Izor said.

“This took some preparation and it is going pretty well,” she added.

With a tip jar available for contributions to help offset costs, Jamie Izor noted that those receiving the free meals had been generous with their tips.

The Izors are in the majority of business owners across the nation wishing that the COVID-19 situation subsides, and businesses can open back up like before.

“We hope to get back up and running in May,” she said. “We miss our Brookville Grille family.

“We want to thank our customers as they have been very supportive,” Jamie Izor added.

By Kevin O’Boyle and Doug Brown

Reach Kevin O’Boyle at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 937-833-2545, or Doug Brown at doug@gemcitysports.com.

