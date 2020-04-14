MVCTC donating supplies to service area

ENGLEWOOD – The administration at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center has worked with local county health departments to help provide medical and cleaning supplies.

MVCTC Superintendent, Dr. Nick Weldy stated, “Over the past several weeks, MVCTC has been gathering medical and cleaning supplies across campus. Once collected and organized, they have been donated to the local Emergency Management Agencies in the counties that MVCTC serves (Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren).

“All of these supplies will eventually end up in hospitals, nursing homes, temporary clinics, etc.,” Weldy said. “These are the supplies that are urgently needed by our front-line healthcare providers. Many of these front-line workers are our MVCTC alumni. These supplies are coming from our warehouse stock and were surplus items that we had available.

“So far, we have been able to donate N-95 masks, sterile and non-sterile non-latex gloves, alcohol swabs, thermometers, Lysol, cleaning fluids and various other items,” added Weldy. “Our partners at the EMAs have been extremely thankful for our efforts.”

The most recent donation included positive messages of encouragement or support, handwritten on each box. Dr. Weldy requested the MVCTC staff send him a positive message of encouragement, that the Weldy Family then took the time to write on the boxes of donations.

Dr. Weldy shared with the staff, “Please know that your words of encouragement are VERY important; not only do they badly need the supplies, but they also need to know we support them and the great work that they do each day. They are saving lives and our supplies are supporting them in their mission. We can also help by telling them that we are behind them and appreciate the sacrifices they are making to help keep us all safe.”

There has been a great deal of ‘behind the scenes’ work taking place on the MVCTC campus to collect, pack and deliver all of these lifesaving items. Carl Bush (MVCTC Safety Coordinator), Mike Study (MVCTC Maintenance Coordinator), and MVCTC Building Principals, Natasha Norvell, Craig Vasil, and Dale Winner were all collecting the donations.

Some of the encouraging messages shared by MVCTC staff on the donation boxes included:

• “You are a hero! Keep fighting the good fight!”

• “Not all superheroes wear capes, some wear scrubs.”

• “Better days will come thanks to you.”

• “Thank you all for saving the lives of so many people!”

• “You are amazing!”

• “Hang tough First Responders! You are all truly our heroes!”

• “Thank you for your courage and kind hearts.”

In addition to those supplies, MVCTC was able to collect bottled water to donate. Thanks to the work of the MVCTC SkillsUSA chapter and Captain John Shaw (MVCTC Firefighter Instructor), MVCTC was able to donate about 6,100 bottles of water. This supply came from a fundraiser that had started before the district closure and MVCTC was able to redirect it to those most in need.

MVCTC has been gathering medical and cleaning supplies across campus. Once collected and organized, they have been donated to the local Emergency Management Agencies in the counties that MVCTC serves (Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren). Donations have included N-95 masks, sterile and non-sterile non-latex gloves, alcohol swabs, thermometers, Lysol, cleaning fluids and various other items. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/04/web1_mvctc-donations-1.jpg MVCTC has been gathering medical and cleaning supplies across campus. Once collected and organized, they have been donated to the local Emergency Management Agencies in the counties that MVCTC serves (Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren). Donations have included N-95 masks, sterile and non-sterile non-latex gloves, alcohol swabs, thermometers, Lysol, cleaning fluids and various other items. Contributed

Staff Report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.