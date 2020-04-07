Phillipsburg village offices closed to public

PHILLIPSBURG – The village of Phillipsburg offices will be closed to the public until May 1. Water payments can be mailed or placed in the drop box on the side of the village office building.

Village officials will be updating their Web site (phillipsburgoh.com) with essential information for residents, please check under the news tab. Please call the office with any questions or concerns at 937-884-5594, hours are Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

A village council meeting will be held on April 21 at 7 p.m. in the Community Center in order to practice social distancing. Please use double doors and note that your temperature for all who enter will be checked.