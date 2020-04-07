Schools continue remote learning

BROOKVILLE – Brookville Local Schools, like other public-school districts around the state, have been engaged in a new mode of distance learning, via on-line technology, since March 17.

That was the date that an order issued by the state of Ohio declared that considering the COVID-19 virus that schools needed to be closed and new teaching methods should be employed.

The order was originally set to expire April 6 but has been extended until May 1.

Beginning April 6 and running through what was to be the start of classes on April 13 Brookville schools were to be on Spring Break.

However, this current state of on-line teaching and learning will be conducted through the end of April.

Brookville Local School Superintendent Tim Hopkins shares the frustrations and concerns the parents of all local students feel in these times. However, he also understands and will follow the recommendations of state officials to keep all those connected to the local district safe.

“First and foremost, our number one concern is the health and well-being of all our school community,” he said.

“We hope everyone stays healthy, physically and mentally,” added Hopkins. “This isn’t an easy time and we have to look out for one another.”

He called the current education model, remote learning.

“We learned this (past) week that Governor DeWine has extended the closing of school buildings through May 1,” Hopkins said. “So, the challenge for our students, parents and staff continues.

“After Spring Break, we will resume with weeks four, five and six of remote learning,” he added.

He praised the work and efforts of the educators and staff of the Brookville Local Schools to not only put the remote learning plan in place, but to execute it as well.

“I can’t say enough about how well our students and staff have adjusted to this new way of delivering education,” said Hopkins. “I know it has not been easy for anyone, but the effort has been phenomenal.”

While the target date of opening schools in Ohio is now May 1, the school staff as well as parents and students need to know that new decisions as to when school will re-open remain open to change.

“It continues to be a very fluid situation,” Hopkins said about the school closings and the state’s “Stay-at-Home” order. “Almost daily there are changes in the decision-making process.”

He asked for patience from all those concerned with the education of area children.

“We just continue to ask for everyone’s patience and understanding,” he said. “We are committed to making child centered decisions about the best way to navigate all of this.”

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 937-833-2545.

