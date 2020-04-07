Brookville saluting neighbors

BROOKVILLE – Borrowing from another Miami Valley community leader Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner issued a proclamation last Tuesday calling for citizens of Brookville to step outside and salute passers by in stating common unity in the face of uncommon times.

All Ohioans are under a “Stay-at-Home” order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on March 22, that originally was to expire on April 6, but has been extended until May 1.

At 7 p.m. each evening, in accordance with the wishes of Mayor Letner, Brookville community residents have been stepping outside at 7 p.m. each evening, they have been lighting candles on their front porches, and in general have extended a neighborly salute that Letner asked for all to share.

“The Mayor of Oakwood, William Duncan, had a similar version,” Letner explained from where his vision for the salute came from. “We modified it to better fit the city of Brookville and called it a salute other than just a wave.”

After seeing the residents of the community come together many times in the past, including in the days and weeks following the May 27, 2019 tornado, Letner knows full well what the community is capable of.

“Brookville citizens have always been passionate and comparing people,” said Letner. “They come together in times of need and take care others who need it.

“I’m proud to say that I’m the Mayor of such a great city and that I represent the city of Brookville,” he added.

Letner said that after the tornado of just 11 months ago that the city and its workers came together in a great way to clean up the mess the storm left behind. And he said he is proud of how the city staff and the residents are coming together now.

“After the Memorial Day Tornadoes city staff put in motion a plan to deal with the aftermath of that terrible event,” he said. “It was nothing short of amazing how all of the city employees pulled together and set out to start the clean-up and rebuilding process.

“We’ve come a long way in these 10 months only to see something no one has ever had to deal with in their lifetime,” he added.

Letner also said he supports the leadership of the state of Ohio and he said following those instructions is good for all.

“We are prepared and are taking precautions as instructed by the Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton (Director of the Ohio Department of Health),” Letner said. “I’m very satisfied with the response and would love to see it continue through May 1.”

He said the neighbor salute is way to give community members something positive to focus on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal was to take our minds off of this pandemic and direct our attention and focus to our friends and neighbors,” Letner said.

Letner also urged all community members to follow the guidelines of state officials in dealing with this crisis.

“Please follow the guidelines set out by Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton,” said Letner. “They are at the forefront of this and the plan they have laid out proves to be working.

“Brookville and all of Ohio is in a better position because of their actions,” he added.

Letner said that further said following the advice of state officials is not just wise, but good for all.

“We are experiencing something that none of has ever experienced before,” he said. “If we follow the guidelines set out by Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton it will make for a lesser impact on all of us.

“Please know that we will get through this together and we will come out on the other side ‘red, white, and Brookville Blue strong.’”

Many residents of the Brookville community have gone outside at 7 p.m. the past few evenings and lit candles or waved, like this pair did on Wolf Creek Street last week, in a way of saluting their fellow residents of the community. The actions stemmed from a proclamation issued to do the same by Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner on March 31. Contributed by Tonya McKown Chuck Letner Contributed by Tonya McKown

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 937-833-2545.

