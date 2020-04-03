Steve Elrich receives Rising Star award

DAYTON — Water Quality Products (WQP), the leading source of information for water treatment professionals, has named Steve Elrich of Solid Blend one of seven national Young Professional Rising Stars.

The WQP award recognizes young professionals from various sectors of the water industry as future industry leaders who are ushering in changes for water management and share the value of water with their colleagues, clients and community.

To win, applicants must demonstrate exemplary performance in their water-related field and be under 40 years of age.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work that I – and ultimately our entire team – put forth in protecting the health of the public. Implementing water management programs for our clients means we can deliver safe, effective protection against water-borne illnesses,” said Elrich, who has been with Solid Blend for nine years.

As the business development manager for Solid Blend, Elrich has led teams in facilitating the remediation and management of some of Ohio’s largest Legionella outbreaks and case investigations.

He has also helped solidify Solid Blend as a leader in Ohio for water management in hospitals, assisted-living communities and other industries. He works closely with organizations such as the Ohio Department of Health to help craft best practices and requirements that protect public health with proper water management processes.

The Young Professional Rising Stars will be featured in the Faces of the Industry edition of WQP.

About Solid Blend

Headquartered in Clayton, Solid Blend is a woman-owned business specializing in healthcare water management solutions with a focus on Legionella detection, remediation, control and outbreak response.

Solid Blend is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women.

