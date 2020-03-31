Government centers closed to public

UNION — Not all government offices are closed due to the coronavirus. Union City hall remains open to the public, but Clayton and Englewood have closed.

The offices will not open until further notice. Clayton says it will remain closed until at least April 12, or until further notice. All correspondence options including telephone, email, etc., with the city will continue to be open and available for our residents and business partners until further notice.

City staff can be contacted electronically during this time through the general email, askclayton@clayton.oh.us, or they may email departments directly using the city directory on the website.

City parks remain open as long as social distancing is observed. However, due to Governor DeWine order, all play-gyms and swing sets are closed and cannot be used until further notice.

All three cities have canceled annual Easter egg hunts.

In Englewood all regular scheduled classes and activities at the Earl Heck Center are cancelled until April 7. AARP Tax Assistance will also be suspended until further notice. Everyone with appointments scheduled at the Earl Heck Center will be contacted soon by one of the tax volunteers with more information.

Clayton and Englewood are operating with skeleton crews with most employees working from home.

“We have a few people in the building at different times throughout the day,” said Englewood City Manager Eric Smith. “We still have payroll to address and bills that need to be paid. Of course, police and fire personnel are always on duty.”

Police personnel have been answering phone calls at the Clayton Government Center with only a few regular office staff on site at any given time.

All three cities have kept normal staffing levels for police and fire, so the public should not be concerned about their safety.

Residents are reminded that 9-1-1 is for emergencies only and should not be used to obtain information. If you are seeking additional information about the stay-at-home order, please visit: coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

The non-emergency number for police and fire in both Englewood and Union is 937-836-2678. In Clayton the non-emergency number is 937-225-4357.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

