Community UMC hosting blood drive April 8

BROOKVILLE – Community United Methodist Church, located at 114 Hay St. in Brookville, will host its monthly Brookville community blood drive on Wednesday, April 8 from 12:30 until 6:30 p.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the church so make an appointment to donate to reduce wait time at the blood drive and promote social distancing.

Go to www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center needs donors to prevent a blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. The monthly blood drive has moved from BrookHaven Retirement Community to a Bloodmobile event at Community United Methodist Church as a precaution.

CBC is emphasizing it is safe to donate. Blood drives are exempt from the Ohio Department of Health Stay at Home Order and eligible donors are free to leave their homes to

donate.

CBC must continue to supply red cells, platelets and plasma to its regional hospitals. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies. Automated donations of platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients.

An automated double red blood cell donation contributes two units to the blood supply. To find out if automated donations are right for you talk to a CBC specialist at 937-461-3220.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop are free when you register to donate.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16-years-old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE (4483). Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_cumc-blood-1.jpg

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.