Fire Department honors top members

BROOKVILLE – At the March 17 Brookville City Council meeting, Fire Chief Ron Fletcher announced the names of the members of his department who were honored for their efforts in late 2019.

They were Officer of the Year – Lt./Paramedic Chad Ferguson, Firefighter of the Year – FF/Paramedic Matt Fahncke, EMS Provider of the Year – FF/Paramedic Jordan Schoening along with two chosen for the Fire Chief’s Commendation for Outstanding Service, FF/EMT Jessica Albaugh and FF/Paramedic Justin Veverka.

They were all honored at the department’s 2019 annual dinner in December.

Fletcher said that he did not invite those members to the March 17 meeting “to minimize their exposure,” during the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

“They are some of the finest we have,” said Fletcher. “We are very fortunate to have fantastic EMS providers and firefighters.”

Mayor Chuck Letner echoed Fletcher’s comments.

“They are true professionals and they really serve their community,” said Letner.

Letner went on to say that with the COVID-19 issues, Brookville residents are facing challenging times.

“The whole world is going through something no on has seen before,” Letner said. “Trust me, we are on top it as best we can as a city.”

Following the meeting City Manager Sonja Keaton announced new protocols and procedures for residents needing to conduct business with the city.

Those protocols are listed on the city Web site, www.brookvilleohio.com.

“We learned a lot with the tornado last year,” Letner further said. “We are still in a learning curve with this.”

Letner further thanked Police Chief Doug Jerome and others who volunteered time on March 15 to help bag food items that were distributed to Brookville Local Schools students (those needing assistance) to take home with them on their last day of classes during the outbreak on March 16.

“We are in the forefront on this,” Letner said. “Once again the citizens of Brookville stepped up.”

Jerome said that the need met by those volunteers was of no fault of the school officials, adding that going forward during the school shutdown that the district is prepared to meet the food needs.

Council approved the first reading and waived the second and third readings for two resolutions, 20-043 and 20-05, that dealt with recommendations from the tax incentive review council on enterprise zone agreements with Green Tokai Co., Ltd, a Brookville employer.

Council also approved the third reading of Ordinance 2020-01, which approved assessments for delinquent utility bills owed to the city.

Council also approved the third reading of Ordinance 2020-02 which set the water rates for the city.

The council members also approved the second reading, and waived the third reading, of Resolution 20-02 which approved the final agreement between the city and the state of Ohio for a STP project for the Arlington Road intersection with Triggs and Upper Lewisburg-Salem roads.

The next meeting for Brookville City Council is set for Tuesday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 937-833-2545.

