BCT postpones 2020 shows

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Community Theatre Board of Directors has been carefully following all updates and guidelines regarding COVID-19.

They have been closely monitoring the impact it is having on the public and they are especially concerned about the health of our volunteers and patrons. As such, they have weighed all options regarding their upcoming events, to determine the best course of action to protect everyone’s health in this difficult time.

They announced on the BCT Web site, www.brookvillecommunitytheatre.com, last Monday that they are making some changes to the 2020 theater schedule.

“We have sadly decided the following,” as the Board announced:

“Blithe Spirit,” scheduled to run April 16-26, is now cancelled but will be postponed to sometime next season.

“The Sound of Music,” scheduled to run June 25 – July 12, is, as of now, cancelled and postponed to next season.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes to our patrons,” said BCT President, James Nelson, through the Board release. “We hope that all of our patrons remain safe during these uncertain times, and we will get through this together.

“This is our current plan, but as circumstances unfold, and if things change, we will keep you informed,” Nelson added. “We will announce any updates on our website and on our Facebook page.”

The majority of the cast of "A Gift to Remember" at Brookville Community Theatre is shown at a rehearsal for that show, which was staged in November of 2019. The theatre board announced last week that they have postponned the upcoming show, "Blythe Spirit," which was starting April 16, until sometime in 2021. Current plans are to also postpone "The Sound of Music," which running in late June and July, also until 2021.