Property value appeal deadline still March 31

DAYTON — The deadline to file a property value appeal with the Montgomery County Board of Revision is March 31, announced Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

Despite the COVID-19 health emergency, the March 31 deadline is a statutory deadline that county auditors cannot change, according to Keith.

Members of the public can file a BOR complaint form in a number of ways:

• Online at

• www.mc-bor.org

• By fax at (937) 496-3202

• By email at BOR@mcohio.org

• By mail to 451 W. Third Street., 3rd Floor, Dayton, OH 45422, postmarked by March 31.

“The health and safety of the community is my top priority right now, which is why I’m providing property owners with four different options to file an appeal without leaving their home,” Keith said. “No matter which option you choose, if you wish to appeal your value, please be sure to do so before the March 31 deadline.”

The Board of Revision is a governing body that is responsible for conducting hearings to determine the fair market value of property. This quasi-judicial board, comprised of representatives from the county commission and county treasurer, and county auditor, allows property owners the opportunity to challenge their taxable property value by sharing property information directly with the county.

The board has received more than 360 appeal forms to date, and will continue to accept complaint forms until the March 31 deadline.

The appeal form and additional information about the Board of Revision is available by visiting www.mc-bor.org. Property owners who have questions about the Montgomery County Board of Revision can email the Auditor’s Office at BOR@mcohio.org.

Board of Revision hearings originally scheduled in April are cancelled and will be rescheduled. Board of Revision staff will notify property owners of future cancellations.

