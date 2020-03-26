It remains safe to donate your blood

DAYTON — Community Blood Center continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the regional blood supply. It remains safe to donate blood and attend blood drives.

There are no mobile blood drives Friday, March 27 due to high school cancellations but CBC encourages donations at the Dayton CBC Donor Center, 349 S. Main St.

The 10th annual Bob Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive is Saturday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donor Center. Schedule an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Is it safe to donate blood?

Individuals should not donate blood if they are feeling ill or if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or to individuals that have been exposed to COVID-19. CBC is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff by implementing social distancing measures and increased infection control protocols. In addition, all donors are screened to ensure they are feeling well. Each donor goes through a mini-physical that includes a temperature check as well as a visual check on the donor’s well-being (coughing, nose draining, difficulty breathing, etc.).

Is there a risk that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood?

There is no known risk of individuals transmitting coronavirus through blood transfusion, even if they are asymptomatic. COVID-19, like other respiratory viruses, is not known to be transmitted by transfusion of blood and blood components. To date, there are no known cases of COVID-19 or previous coronaviruses (SARS and MERS) being transfusion transmitted.

Will COVID-19 impact the availability of blood for patients in need?

CBC is working with its 23 partner hospitals to ensure they are considering the blood supply as part of their preparedness planning. While the utilization of blood components has decreased as elective surgeries and procedures are delayed or cancelled, the need for blood remains. CBC must ensure blood is available for patients that will need transfusions during this pandemic, such as cancer patients, individuals with blood disorders, trauma victims, and others.

What is the impact of COVID-19 on blood collections?

There is significant prolonged risk to the blood supply due to cancelled donation appointments and blood drives. This risk is expected to last for the duration of the pandemic with the possibility of more cancelled blood drives in the coming months. The COVID-19 pandemic could also decrease the number of healthy donors able for an extended period.

Can I leave my house to donate?

Yes! Blood donation is an essential activity exempt from Ohio’s Stay at Home Order. It is not considered a mass gathering. CBC asks donors to make appointments in advance to assist with social distancing efforts at the Dayton CBC Donor Center and blood drives.

CBC will reschedule appointments times or ask donors to reschedule for another day to maintain social distancing at blood drives. CBC thanks donors for their flexibility and patience.

BLOOD SUPPLY UPDATE:

After March 25 collections CBC’s hospital inventory ranges 5-14 days across blood types. Low: Type AB-negative 5 days.

March 25 collections: The Dayton CBC Donor Center totaled 76 donors with 56 red cell units collected and 15 platelet and plasma. In mobile activity West Milton Lions Club blood drive totaled 82 donors with 68 red cell donations and 7 platelet and plasma. First Presbyterian Church in Troy totaled 61 donors; Mary Rutan Hospital 43 donors; and MidPointe Library West Chester 27 donors. Whole blood donors totaled 271 at all locations.

Blood Drive Cancellations: 58

Projected Units Lost: 2,400

Dayton Donor Center Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Week of March 23 Community Blood Drives

Thursday, March 26

Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 West Main St., Tipp City OH 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle High School Cancelled

Wilmington College Cancelled

LexisNexis Cancelled

Friday, March 27

Franklin Monroe High School Cancelled

Piqua High School Cancelled

Badin High School Cancelled

Saturday, March 28

10th Annual Moraine Mayor Bob Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive, Dayton CBC, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fairhaven Church, 637 East Whipp Road, Centerville, 8 a.m. – noon.

St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Do not be afraid to donate!

• The blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate.

• Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive. Take your temperature before coming to a blood drive.

• There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

• CBC is increasing hygienic and sanitary procedures.

• Blood drives are an essential activity for public health. They are controlled events with infection safeguards to protect donors, staff, and blood products.

• Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_donate-blood-1.jpg

Blood donations essential to public health

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

