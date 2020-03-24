Gruenig Scholarship deadline approaching

BROOKVILLE – Brookville High School graduating seniors for 2020 may apply for Albert Gruenig Scholarships awards again this year from the Brookville Historical Society. They are awarded through the Brookville Community Scholarship Foundation.

The Albert Gruenig Scholarship Fund was established in 1994 by this granddaughter Helen Bryant Hill. Mrs. Hill maintained a continuing interest in the community and its beginnings and desired that students would become more aware of Brookville’s history and heritage.

In addition to the requirements of the Brookville Scholarship Foundation students are also required to write an original essay. For 2020 the topic is to be related to the history of Brookville, such as businesses, schools, churches, organizations transportation, etc.

The essay must be a minimum of three typed double spaced pages.

Students wishing to apply are required to come in and register at the Brookville Historical Society’s Genealogy Research Library at 3 Hay Ave. in Brookville.

To schedule an appointment call 937-833-5398. Please give 24-hour notice. The deadline for appointments is April 8. A volunteer librarian will assist the student in locating research material.

Representative of the Brookville Historical Society will review the essays for historical accuracy and originality.

Final selection of winners is done by the Brookville Community Scholarship Foundation and are announced at the time of graduation.

