Bullen making ventilators to fight COVID-19

EATON — A Southwest Ohio small business announced today that it is remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic to help in the production of ventilators.

Bullen Ultrasonics, a globally-recognized leader in ultrasonic machining, manufactures key parts for various life-saving devices in high demand as the coronavirus spreads across the United States.

“We understand that COVID-19 is quickly creating a dramatic shortage of ventilators in our nation,” said Bullen President Tim Beatty. “That is why Bullen is committed to following the governor’s employee safety mandates while continuing to do our part for the greater good.”

Bullen’s ultrasonic machining capabilities allow the company to make extremely small and precise cuts in advanced materials that other manufacturers need to develop equipment, including ventilators. Bullen provides a key component for the pressure sensors found in ventilators, which are necessary for measuring the air and oxygen pressure to and from a patient.

According to Beatty, in addition to supporting the production of medical devices, Bullen also supplies parts to other businesses considered essential during the pandemic, including U.S. Department of Defense contractors. The company also manufactures aircraft engine components and semiconductor components that are critical to national security.

“While we are committed to serving our nation on a large-scale, we are not taking the threat of COVID-19 on our employees lightly,” said Beatty. “The nature of our work has always driven us to have a healthy and clean facility, and we are enforcing extra measures in light of the pandemic to further prioritize their health and well-being.”

Bullen’s leadership team has taken a number of measures to keep employees safe, including setting up temperature checks for each employee as they report to work. In addition, the company has invested in new touchless clock-in systems and is thoroughly sanitizing all spaces twice per shift.

Bullen has a total of 139 employees, many of whom are working from home if their role allows. Office staff reporting to the workplace are being split into small teams on a weekly rotation in an effort to minimize the number of people in a general area.

“It’s a scary time for our nation and state, but I’m confident we are going to get through this together,” said Beatty. “All of us can do our part in serving our country, whether it’s continuing essential services or working from home to keep people healthy. We all are a part of this fight.”

Founded in 1971, Bullen is a privately-held small business offering precision machining services for glass, ceramics and advanced materials to high technology markets. The company was recently named the 2019 Manufacturing Business of the Year by the Dayton Business Journal. Bullen’s production facility is located in Eaton, Ohio, about 25 miles west of Dayton.

Bullen President Tim Beatty. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Tim-Beatty-3.jpg Bullen President Tim Beatty. A Bullen employee inspects a MEMS glass wafer, a key component in the production of ventilators. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Inspection-Robin-3.jpg A Bullen employee inspects a MEMS glass wafer, a key component in the production of ventilators. Contributed photos

Local company plays essential role in fight against coronavirus