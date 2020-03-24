Township agree to contracts

BROOKVILLE – City Manager Sonja Keaton informed members of Brookville City Council, at their March 17 meeting, that both the Clay Township and Perry Township Trustees had approved entering into a new three-year agreement for fire and EMS services with Brookville.

The new agreements establish a new three percent annual increase in the amounts paid to the city each of the three years. The agreements are to expire Dec. 31, 2022.

The increases are based off the amounts each township paid to the city based on the amounts paid in 2019.

Keaton noted that if a new fire/EMS levy by either township were to be passed then the increase would not apply.

The townships can elect to defer payment of additional funds provided that by Dec. 31, 2022 they townships pay the deferred funds to the city.

Council approved the agreements with both townships.

Keaton also announced that until further notice the Brookville Municipal Building and all city buildings are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Information on how to contact the city for utility payments and permit information can be found on the city Web site, www.brookvilleohio.com, and on the Facebook page for the city. Also see a story in this week’s Brookville Star for more on changes to city of Brookville operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Keaton also received approval from council to name Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner as member and herself as alternate to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. When former Mayor Dave Seagraves resigned in April of 2019, and subsequently Keaton was appointed City Manager upon the resignation of former City Manager Gary Burkholder, Keaton was appointed as member.

She said that according to MVRPC regulations an elected official has to be appointed as a member from a member city.

Keaton noted that FEMA approved the city request for Category A, Debris Removal funds related to the May 27, 2019 tornado. That will cover expenses for regular and overtime wages for city workers as well as payments for equipment, covering mutual aid expenses and disposal costs from that storm.

FEMA added an additional $27,663.71 for future road repairs to streets damaged by equipment related to clean up from the tornado bringing the total for this measure to $192,214.89. FEMA will pay $75 percent, or $144,161.17, while the state of Ohio and city of Brookville will each pay 12.5 percent, or $24,026.86.

Keaton said she was confident that the city’s share would be covered from donations and volunteer labor received after the tornado.

More from the March 17 meeting will be covered in the April 1 edition of the Brookville Star.

The next meeting for Brookville City Council is set for Tuesday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.

